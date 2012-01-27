LONDON Jan 27 A group of BNP Paribas bondholders has slammed an offer by the French bank to buy back 3 billion euros ($3.95 billion) of hybrid debt, saying the offer was too low and an attempt to bully investors to quickly accept.

The group, which includes York Capital Management, Oceanwood Capital Management, Tree Top Asset Management and GLG Partners, claims to represent more than 43 percent of the instruments covered by the offer.

Many European banks are trying to boost capital by buying back debt at below its full value, and on Thursday BNP said it wanted to buy back 3 billion euros of hybrid equity linked securities, known as CASHES, at 45-47.5 percent of its par value.

"We are disappointed that you have presented your bond holders with an offer price that substantially fails to reflect the true value of the BNP credit and the strong structural features of this specific instrument," the bondholders said in a letter sent to the BNP Paribas board, dated Jan. 26 and seen by Reuters. The letter is signed by nine firms, who say they represent 43 percent of the CASHES.

BNP Paribas did not immediately return calls for comment. ($1 = 0.7601 euros)