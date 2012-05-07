* BNP cuts bonuses by 52 pct

* SocGen cuts bonuses by 44 pct

* Both banks raise base salaries

PARIS, May 7 BNP Paribas and Societe Generale, France's two biggest listed banks, said on Monday that they were slashing their annual bonus pool for traders and top bankers after the sector was slammed by funding and capital concerns last year.

BNP said its bonus pool was being cut by 52 percent to 488.7 million euros ($641 million), according to a regulatory filing posted on the bank's website.

SocGen, the French bank hardest hit by liquidity fears in 2011, said in a separate filing that its bonus pool was being reduced by 44 percent to 410 million euros.

Meanwhile, both banks raised base salaries for the year - 1.2 percent for BNP and 4 percent at SocGen, in keeping with industry trends as pay structures change to help retain talent.

Bankers' pay is being squeezed in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis and the continuing euro zone debt crisis, which has intensified the public criticism of big pay packages in an industry where profits have slumped.

French banks like BNP and Societe Generale are also bracing themselves to see what kind of reforms the new Socialist president, Francois Hollande, will introduce when he officially takes power on May 15.

Hollande's campaign platform included a pledge to better control compensation in the financial sector and to ban the granting of share options except for start-up companies.