LONDON May 22 French bank BNP Paribas
is reviewing its global markets business in London in an attempt
to cut costs and improve its profitability, a person familiar
with the matter said on Friday.
The review was launched recently and will assess the bank's
cost base and how to optimise resources and grow revenue, the
person said.
A number of jobs are on the line at the bank's global
markets business in London, although nothing has yet been
decided before consultations are carried out, another person
familiar with the situation said.
Many banks are cutting jobs and shrinking parts of their
investment banking operations as profitability has been squeezed
by tougher regulations.
BNP Paribas launched a reorganisation of its corporate and
institutional banking business in November, folding securities
services into the division and bringing equities and
fixed-income activities closer together.
BNP Paribas has about 4,100 staff in its corporate and
institutional banking business in Britain. Global markets is
part of that business but the bank does not disclose how many
staff it includes.
Efinancial News earlier reported BNP Paribas' rates and
fixed income businesses would be a particular focus of the
review, following other banks that have cut those business
lines.
