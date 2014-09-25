By Maya Nikolaeva and Steve Slater
PARIS/LONDON, Sept 25
PARIS/LONDON, Sept 25 Jean Lemierre, a former
head of Europe's reconstruction bank and a veteran of
international debt negotiations, will need all his diplomatic
skills to repair BNP Paribas' relations with the
United States as chairman of France's biggest bank.
BNP's board is expected to name him on Friday as replacement
for Baudouin Prot, people familiar with the matter said.
The 64 year-old is set to take on the job at a pivotal time
for the bank.
BNP emerged from the financial and eurozone crises healthier
than most rivals, but was hit in July by a record $8.9 billion
fine for breaking U.S. sanctions on Sudan, Libya and Cuba
between 2002 and 2012.
The U.S. troubles cost several executives their job. Prot,
who has been CEO or chairman at BNP for 11 years, resigned this
week, satisfied the bank had stabilised after its summer of
turmoil, sources said.
Lemierre fits all the criteria to chair the bank: a graduate
from one of France's elite "ecoles", former head of its
Treasury, a long spell running a multinational public body and
then a smooth transition to the private sector six years ago.
He was a key negotiator during the talks with U.S.
authorities, sources told Reuters.
Now as head of Europe's fourth biggest bank he will have
more work to do to repair the damage. BNP is banned from
conducting some U.S. dollar transactions next year and is only
six months into a new plan to kick-start earnings and improve
profitability in the next three years by expanding in countries
such as the United States and Poland.
The bank's shares have underperformed its peer group this
year with a 6 percent fall.
Banking industry sources expect the changes at the top and
the banks recent problems to prompt more changes in its ranks.
NAPOLEON
Lemierre joined BNP Paribas in 2008 as a senior adviser to
then chairman Michel Pebereau, one of the elder statesmen of
French banking. He remained in the role when Prot took over from
Pebereau in 2011.
Effectively vice-chairman, Lemierre's role at BNP was higher
profile than at any other bank. His office sits at the heart of
its Paris headquarters in the ornate room where Napoleon
Bonaparte married Josephine in 1796.
Lemierre has focused on the bank's international activities,
particularly in emerging markets. Piloted by Prot, BNP has
become one of the most international banks in the world, with
operations in 73 countries beyond its strongholds in France and
Belgium.
Lemierre represented BNP and led all creditors in complex
and drawn-out talks to restructure Greece's debt in 2012,
regarded as one of the pivotal points of the euro zone crisis.
"He has a unique blend of understanding market realities
with a firm grasp of the complexities of global economic
trends," Charles Dallara, the former managing director of the
Institute of International Finance, who co-chaired the Greek
debt restructuring talks with Lemierre, said.
People who know Lemierre described him as hard-working,
meticulous and incisive. One former colleague said he was a
demanding boss, but informal and encouraging to staff.
Once tipped as a contender for the top job at the
International Monetary Fund, he could have had a career at the
Banque de France or at the European Central Bank, they said.
"He was a brilliant financial technician but also very good
at the politics of managing the government shareholders," an
EBRD official recalled.
Lemierre is from a modest family background in
Sainte-Adresse, near Le Havre in north-western France. He was a
class fellow of Prot and Bank of France chairman Christian Noyer
at the highly-prestigious Ecole Nationale d'Administration civil
service school.
Prot and Lemierre were among the brightest students at ENA,
one of the class fellows told Reuters.
"Baudouin was rather sure about his qualities, but quite
friendly and lively. Jean was serious but highly regarded by
other 'eleves'," the person said.
With a background that includes taking the EBRD into
Mongolia, leading creditors to restructure debt in Latin
American and Africa, and a detailed knowledge of Middle East
politics, Russia and China. His advice to bankers during the
current period of political turbulence is to act carefully.
His remarks to them at a conference last month may be apt
for his new role: "My advice is to monitor carefully, not to
overreact, but not to think it's business as usual."
(Additional reporting by Paul Taylor and Matthias Blamont.
Editing by Jane Merriman)