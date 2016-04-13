(Adds unions' statement with a higher target of cost cuts)

PARIS, April 13 French bank BNP Paribas plans to hold a meeting with union representatives at its corporate and institutional banking (CIB) division on Thursday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

"The presentation is being made tomorrow," one of the sources said on Wednesday, without giving further details.

The bank set out plans in February to cut costs at the CIB unit by a further 12 percent by 2019 to bolster profitability, but declined to give details of any impact on jobs.

Following a work council on Wednesday morning, unions issued a joint statement, calling for the bank to give details about how it planned to achieve savings in CIB.

"On CIB, the announcement of the intention to have 1.6 billion euros in savings leaves us skeptical," the statement said.

BNP Paribas said in February it aimed for more than 1 billion euros of cost savings in 2019 versus 2015. BNP spokeswoman declined to comment on the unions' statement about the 1.6 billion euros cost-cutting target.

BNP Paribas said it would pull back from costly activities, such as some repo operations and market making in bond trading, and reinvest part of the capital in securities services, transaction banking, and advisory businesses.

BNP Paribas declined on Wednesday to comment on the CIB meeting. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by James Regan, Leigh Thomas)