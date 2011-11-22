* BNP Paribas to shut Houston commodities office

* Senior metals trader Paul Sharp leaves amid job cuts

NEW YORK Nov 22 Deep job cuts at BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) are taking a heavy toll on their U.S. commodities trading operations, with the relocation of their Houston team and the departure of a well-known New York metals trader.

Following last week's plan to lay off nearly 1,400 staff at its corporate and investment bank (CIB), France's largest bank is preparing to close its Houston office and move some of the team to New York, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters. Consultation with staff has started, the source said.

At the same time Paul Sharp, head of Paribas' New York metals trading team, has left the bank as part of the redundancies, traders told Reuters.

His departure and the Houston closure are part of plans to cut about 6.5 percent of the CIB division's staff as BNP Paribas seeks to slash costs amid the deepening euro zone crisis.

The measures also would allow the bank to cut U.S. dollar-denominated costs at a time when it is becoming more expensive for a non-U.S. institution to raise US dollar funds.

Unlike the dominant Wall Street banks, BNP Paribas was not traditionally a big trader in commodity markets, although it is one of the largest providers of trade finance. Its activity picked up following its acquisition of Fortis in May 2009, although it closed Fortis' metals brokerage business last year after the takeover due to the overlap in the two businesses.

There are no plans to exit the commodities business though. While Sharp's LME and industry knowledge and expertise will be missed, "it is business as usual (in New York)," a second source familiar with the situation said.

A spokeswoman for the bank declined to comment on Sharp's departure and the Houston plan. Reuters could not reach Sharp for comment.

Negotiations over closing Houston have just started, but it is not known how many staff will be relocated. A decision is expected by Dec. 1, sources familiar with the situation said.

BNP, an associate clearing member of the London Metal Exchange, hired Sharp, who is known as Sharpie in the metals community, alongside three fellow Standard Bank traders in 2006 as part of an expansion of Paribas' global commodity derivatives operations and to replace four base metals traders who left for Merrill Lynch.

At Standard Bank, an associate broker clearing LME member, Sharp had been head of base metals sales in London, New York and South America since 2001. Before that, he was at ABN Amro. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Josephine.mason@thomsonreuters.com; tel +1 646 223 8925; editing by Jim Marshall)