PARIS, April 21 French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Tuesday he was appointing BNP Paribas Chief Operating Officer François Villeroy de Galhau for a mission on investment financing in France and Europe.

Villeroy de Galhau will quit his role at BNP Paribas as a result, Valls said. No one at BNP Paribas was immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Ingrid Melander)