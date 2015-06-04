PARIS, June 4 French bank BNP Paribas
is targeting a return on notional equity (RONE) at its
investment banking business of 20 percent in 2019, up from 16
percent now, Les Echos newspaper reported on its website on
Thursday.
To achieve this goal, France's biggest listed bank plans to
increase revenue by 7 percent and cut costs by 20 percent, the
paper reported, citing union sources who spoke of a strategy
briefing given by the bank on Tuesday.
A BNP spokeswoman had no immediate comment.
BNP is reviewing its global markets business in London in an
attempt to cut costs and improve its profitability, a person
familiar with the matter said two weeks ago. The review will
assess the bank's cost base and how to optimise resources and
increase revenue, the person said.
Many banks are cutting jobs and reducing parts of their
investment banking operations as profitability has been squeezed
by tougher regulations.
BNP launched a reorganisation of its corporate and
institutional banking business in November, folding securities
services into the division and bringing equities and
fixed-income activities closer together.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; editing by David Clarke)