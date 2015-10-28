PARIS Oct 28 BNP Paribas may make
significant middle and back office job cuts as part of a plan to
cut costs in its investment bank that includes using "big data"
technology to identify customer needs, a person familiar with
the matter said.
Like rivals around Europe, France's biggest listed lender is
in the throes of an overhaul that could lead to job cuts, as
tightening regulation in Europe and the United States strains
finances.
As part of a drive to cut costs by 20 percent in its
corporate and institutional banking (CIB) division, which
employs more than 29,000 people, the bank is weighing the use of
innovative computer technology known as "big data" to identify
client needs more precisely and save money, the person said.
The technology, which is also popular among asset managers
and insurers, could help the bank with a range of tasks, from
checking whether a client has read research to proposing the
next transaction opportunity.
"This will lead to a significant reduction in middle and
back offices (staff). You would not need so many sales people
any more either," the person said.
BNP is due to report third-quarter results on Friday but
does not plan to present its CIB strategy until full-year
results early next year.
BNP Paribas has not yet given details to unions in France of
how the bank plans to achieve the 20 percent cost cut, a union
representative told Reuters. Job cuts in line with the
proportion of savings would amount to about 6,000.
"Investment banking is going through a difficult period ...
The management has been committed not to allow layoffs," the
representative said.
A report in Les Echos newspaper in June said the bank had
told a group of executives that it was targeting a 20 percent
cut in its CIB costs by 2019.
The source and the union representative both confirmed the
20 percent cost-saving target.
A BNP Paribas spokeswoman declined to comment.
BNP Paribas has targeted a return on equity of above 10
percent in 2016 through a plan to cut costs, expand outside
Europe and boost cross-selling. The ratio was 10.1 percent in
the first half of the year and 7.7 percent in 2014.
BNP brought together equities and fixed income lines under
one structure in 2014, and appointed Jean Gerardin, who had been
in charge of an equities and commodity derivatives business
overhaul in 2010, to head the new division.
"BNP has not really streamlined its CIB operations over the
past years. It had to maintain trading platforms in Paris,
Brussels and in London. And those are too expensive to run all
at the same time," said Gildas Surry, a portfolio manager at
Axiom Alternative Investments.
