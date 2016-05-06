PARIS, May 6 BNP Paribas's plan to cut
over 10 percent of its investment banking jobs in France will
affect IT and operations staff along with corporate trade and
treasury, financing, advisory and global markets, among others,
the CGT union said.
BNP Paribas announced earlier in April a voluntary
redundancy plan that calls for up to 675 job cuts at its
corporate and institutional bank (CIB) in France which employs
6,000 staff.
The bank said in February it planned to save more than 1
billion euros by 2019 to boost profitability and help to
mitigate the impact of rising regulatory and compliance costs in
its corporate and institutional banking division.
"The employees affected by the plan would be faced with the
choice to either leave the company or to accept 'mobility' with
a potential cut in remuneration," the CGT union said on its
website following a meeting with the bank's management on May 3.
BNP Paribas' investment bank, like many of its rivals,
showed the impact of weak investor demand in the first quarter,
with pretax income down 54.5 percent and revenue down 18.9
percent.
Barclays analysts said BNP Paribas had suffered more than
most from the slowdown in capital markets activity.
They said BNP's first quarter revenue in equities and
advisory was down 41 percent, compared to a 20 percent fall
among global peers.
CGT union provided a breakdown of 602 jobs affected by the
plan. BNP Paribas declined to comment on the breakdown.
Divisions impacted by No of jobs
voluntary redundancy plan
ITO (IT Operations) 284
Finance CIB 85
Corporate Trade and Treasury 76
Solutions (CTTS)
Corporate Clients Financing 60
and Advisory (CCFA)
Global markets 41
Change Management 19
Human resources 16
Financial Institutions 11
Coverage
Others 10
Total 602
