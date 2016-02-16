PARIS Feb 16 BNP Paribas, France's biggest bank, said on Tuesday it planned to hire 20,000 people on permanent contracts in 2016, the same as it did in 2015.

It declined to give the forecast for the net change in the number of employees in 2016. BNP Paribas said it had 185,000 employees globally. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by James Regan)