PARIS Nov 13 BNP Paribas has agreed
to buy the Belgian state's 25 percent stake in BNP Paribas
Fortis for 3.25 billion euros ($4.36 billion), the French bank
and the Belgian government said in a joint statement on
Wednesday.
The Belgian state will make a capital gain of about 900
million euros following the closing of the deal, the parties
said.
The deal will have a negative impact of about 50 basis
points on BNP Paribas' Basel III core Tier 1 ratio and a
positive effect of about 3 percent on earnings per share in
2013, they said.
BNP Paribas currently holds 75 percent of Fortis.
($1 = 0.7460 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by John Irish)