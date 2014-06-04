PARIS, June 4 French President Francois Hollande
has written to U.S. counterpart Barack Obama to express concern
that a possible $10 billion-plus fine for its biggest bank, BNP
Paribas, would be "disproportionate", an official at
Hollande's office said.
U.S. authorities are investigating whether BNP evaded U.S.
sanctions relating primarily to Sudan, Iran and Syria between
2002 and 2009. Sources familiar with talks between them and the
bank have said the potential fine could exceed $10 billion.
Hollande flagged in the letter the need for a "reasonable"
approach by the U.S. justice system in close cooperation with
the financial regulatory authorities, the official added on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Mark John)