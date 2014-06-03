BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust announces appointment of Beh Siew Kim as chief executive officer
* appointment of beh siew kim as chief executive officer and executive director of company
PARIS, June 3 France's foreign minister said on Tuesday his country would defend the interests of French bank BNP Paribas PA> after it faced the prospect of a $10 billion-plus fine from the United States and called the penalty "unreasonable."
"The fine has to be proportionate and reasonable," Laurent Fabius said on France 2 television. "These figures are not reasonable."
Fabius said the United States should deal with the issue as partner and not unilaterally.
(Reporting By John Irish; editing by Dominique Vidalon)
* Kemper Corp says estimates that its Q1 2017 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses in range of $60 million to $70 million