* BNP to lower dividend, cut 2011 bonuses -CEO on radio

* Sees 2011 results "substantially lower" than 2010

* Q4 to show profitable result (Adds comments on Greece)

PARIS, Jan 6 BNP Paribas Chairman Baudouin Prot said on Friday private-sector investors were very close to an agreement on further writedowns of their Greek sovereign debt holdings as part of a deal to lighten the struggling country's debt burden.

The chairman also said in an interview with BFM radio that BNP would lower its dividend and cut executive and trader bonuses for 2011, reflecting a decline in earnings despite a profitable fourth quarter.

The Greek losses are set to exceed previously agreed levels of 50 percent, Prot said, adding an agreement would need to be reached in the coming days.

"We are now very close to an agreement between creditors and the European authorities ... It is essential that this be concluded in the coming days," said Prot.

"The efforts that are being asked (of creditors) are somewhat above 50 percent."

BNP's Prot recently took the chairman's seat as part of a well-flagged handover of power to new CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafe.

Prot said in the interview he expected full-year results at the largest French bank to be "substantially lower" compared with 2010, although the fourth quarter "will clearly show a profitable result". (Reporting by Christian Plumb, Julien Ponthus and Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan and Helen Massy-Beresford)