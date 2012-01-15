* Estimated 170 jobs in France might be saved

* BNP not ruling out additional cutbacks if environment deteriorates

* Spokesman for BNP declines to comment (Adds detail, background)

By Lionel Laurent and Matthieu Protard

PARIS, Jan 15 France's biggest listed bank, BNP Paribas, could save jobs and soften the pain of its investment-banking cutbacks by scrapping its dividend for 2011, according to an auditor's report obtained by Reuters.

BNP is eyeing almost 1,400 staff cuts at its corporate and investment bank as part of a plan to scale back lending in the face of the euro zone debt crisis and to cut hundreds of billions of euros from its balance sheet.

The bank has started to restructure its real-estate lending and its leasing divisions and is planning a global retrenchment in corporate and investment banking (CIB), like many European banks, audit firm Ethix said in a report sent to employee representatives.

However, unlike less financially robust domestic rivals Societe Generale and Credit Agricole, BNP has refused to rule out paying a dividend for 2011. Management has so far only said that it will be reduced.

Such a decision may please shareholders but also means employees will feel the full brunt of the cutbacks, according to Ethix. In keeping with French practice, the audit firm has been appointed to analyse the plan and assist unions in talks with management.

"(Scrapping the dividend) would allow for a less drastic restructuring of the corporate and investment bank and fewer job cuts," said the Ethix report, which estimated 170 French staff could be saved as a result.

EXTRA CUTBACKS?

BNP is targeting a 70 billion-euro ($88.7 billion) reduction in "risk-weighted" assets - assets that have been adjusted to account for their riskiness - by the end of this year.

The bank is eyeing a possible halt to export finance and broader U.S.-dollar-based lending to the shipping and aircraft sectors, according to the Ethix report.

BNP's structured-finance unit is expected to lose 15 percent of its staff, or 318 jobs, as part of the plan. Equity derivatives and commodities will be less badly hit, with a planned 10 percent cut in staff, or 122 jobs, the report said.

Smaller rival Societe Generale, which is also cutting hundreds of jobs at its investment bank, has said it will focus more on its traditional strengths of equity derivatives and commodities financing.

BNP's CIB management team is not ruling out additional cutbacks, however, if the environment deteriorates beyond what it is budgeting for 2012 and forecasting for 2013, Ethix said.

"CIB management has said it may have to take additional measures if the situation were to deteriorate," the report said.

Although BNP's plans to sell unidentified assets in its corporate centre will not directly hit jobs, the likely revenue loss will crimp the bank's ability to hit profitability targets, it added. ($1 = 0.7895 euros) (Editing by James Regan)