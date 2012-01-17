PARIS Jan 17 BNP Paribas is not likely to see its credit rating downgraded in the aftermath of Standard & Poor's recent downgrade of France's sovereign debt, its chief executive said on Tuesday in an interview with news channel LCI.

Jean-Laurent Bonnafe also said the bank planned to maintain its holdings of French sovereign bonds at current levels despite last Friday's downgrade.

Bonnafe urged the French government to drop its plan to levy a tax on financial transactions even if European Union partners will not go along with the idea, saying it represented a "lethal risk" for Paris' role as a financial centre.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Julien Ponthus and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Christian Plumb, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)