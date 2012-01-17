* BNP Paribas CEO says bank credit rating downgrade unlikely

* Speaks out against financial tax

* Says plans to maintain French sovereign bond portfolio (Adds additional comments, background)

PARIS, Jan 17 BNP Paribas' chief executive on Tuesday urged the French government to drop its plan to levy a tax on financial transactions, adding his voice to a chorus of banking industry allies opposing the controversial move.

"A measure taken only in France risks dealing a fatal blow to the Paris financial markets, leading Frankfurt or London to lure away employees, knowledge and competence, Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said in a television interview.

He also told news channel LCI the bank was not likely to see its credit rating cut in the aftermath of Standard & Poor's recent downgrade of France's sovereign debt.

Bonnafe added that the bank planned to maintain its holdings of French sovereign bonds at current levels despite last Friday's downgrade.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy, facing a tough re-election battle, has signaled that he wants to implement a tax targeting bonds and derivatives as well as stocks, even if other European Union members refuse to go along with the idea.

But Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer on Monday said the so-called "Tobin" tax should only go forward if it does not threaten Paris' "excellence" as a financial center. Societe Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea has also come out against the proposed levy. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Julien Ponthus and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Christian Plumb, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)