JOHANNESBURG, March 22 The South African central bank has granted BNP Paribas permission to set up a full branch, the French bank said on Thursday, allowing it to extend corporate and investment banking services in Africa's most-advanced capital market.

BNP Paribas currently has a representative office in Johannesburg and said in a statement it will convert that into a full commercial bank.

The move also comes after BNP Pariba recently completed $22 million deal that gave it 60 percent of the stock broking arm of domestic financial services group Cadiz Holdings. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)