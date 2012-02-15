PARIS Feb 15 France's biggest listed
bank, BNP Paribas, ended 2011 with a 50.6 percent drop
in quarterly net profit, hit by losses on Greek debt and asset
sales that nonetheless helped it meet tougher capital targets
six months early.
BNP, which has benefited from a year-to-date rebound in euro
zone financial stocks as investor risk appetite grows, said it
would pay a 2011 dividend of 1.20 euros ($1.58) per share - down
from 2.10 euros for 2010 - with the option to pay in stock.
The fourth-quarter net profit figure of 765 million euros
beat the average estimate of 574 million in a Reuters poll of 10
analysts.
BNP posted fourth-quarter revenue of 9.69 billion euros on
Wednesday, also higher than the average poll estimate of 9.16
billion.
BNP took a write-down of 567 million euros on its Greek
sovereign bonds, equivalent to a cumulative provisioning of 75
percent. Its core capital ratio at end-2011 was 9.2 percent
under Basel 2.5, including sovereign debt impact, beating the
Europe-wide 9 percent target six months ahead of schedule.
($1 = 0.7616 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)