PARIS Feb 15 France's biggest listed bank, BNP Paribas, ended 2011 with a 50.6 percent drop in quarterly net profit, hit by losses on Greek debt and asset sales that nonetheless helped it meet tougher capital targets six months early.

BNP, which has benefited from a year-to-date rebound in euro zone financial stocks as investor risk appetite grows, said it would pay a 2011 dividend of 1.20 euros ($1.58) per share - down from 2.10 euros for 2010 - with the option to pay in stock.

The fourth-quarter net profit figure of 765 million euros beat the average estimate of 574 million in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

BNP posted fourth-quarter revenue of 9.69 billion euros on Wednesday, also higher than the average poll estimate of 9.16 billion.

BNP took a write-down of 567 million euros on its Greek sovereign bonds, equivalent to a cumulative provisioning of 75 percent. Its core capital ratio at end-2011 was 9.2 percent under Basel 2.5, including sovereign debt impact, beating the Europe-wide 9 percent target six months ahead of schedule. ($1 = 0.7616 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)