PARIS Jan 6 BNP Paribas will lower its dividend and cut executive and trader bonuses for 2011, reflecting a decline in earnings despite a profitable fourth quarter, Chairman Baudouin Prot said in a radio interview on Friday.

Prot told BFM Radio he expected full-year results at the largest French bank to be "substantially lower" compared with 2010, although the fourth quarter "will clearly show a profitable result".

