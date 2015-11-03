(Adds Klepierre share price drop, analyst comment)
PARIS Nov 3 French bank BNP Paribas
has sold its 6.5 percent stake in Klepierre for 829
million euros ($914 million) in a deal that increases the
property group's free float and could boost its chances of
entering France's blue-chip CAC 40 index.
BNP Paribas said on Tuesday that it sold the 20.5 million
shares through an accelerated private placement to institutional
investors at a price of 40.50 euros per share, compared with
Monday's closing price of 43 euros.
Klepierre shares were down 3.9 percent at 41.305 euros by
0939 GMT.
The placement raises the portion of the stock in free float
to more than 66 percent from around 60 percent, Natixis analysts
estimated, adding that Klepierre could subsequently win a place
in the CAC 40 index at the next membership review in December.
BNP Paribas, meanwhile, said the stake sale would boost its
core equity Tier 1 ratio by 5 basis points. The ratio stood at
10.7 percent at the end of September.
"This transaction is part of BNP Paribas's active management
of its equity investment portfolio," the bank said in a
statement. "Through this placement, BNP Paribas has sold all of
the Klepierre shares it held for its own account."
BNP Paribas acted as sole global coordinator and bookrunner.
Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank acted as joint
bookrunners.
($1 = 0.9070 euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier;
Editing by James Regan and David Goodman)