Dec 16 BNP Paribas Securities Services
, a global custodian bank, has made two senior
appointments within its client development team in Zurich.
The subsidiary of BNP Paribas SA named Corinne
Vitte as head of sales for institutional investors.
Corinne, who has more than 20 years of experience, joins
from RBC Investor & Treasury Services and had held senior
positions at Citi.
BNP Paribas Securities Services also appointed Dario Rigert
as sales manager for institutional investors.
Rigert, who will report to Corinne, comes from JP Morgan
Investor Services.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)