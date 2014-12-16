Dec 16 BNP Paribas Securities Services , a global custodian bank, has made two senior appointments within its client development team in Zurich.

The subsidiary of BNP Paribas SA named Corinne Vitte as head of sales for institutional investors.

Corinne, who has more than 20 years of experience, joins from RBC Investor & Treasury Services and had held senior positions at Citi.

BNP Paribas Securities Services also appointed Dario Rigert as sales manager for institutional investors.

Rigert, who will report to Corinne, comes from JP Morgan Investor Services.

(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)