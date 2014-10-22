Oct 22 BNP Paribas Investment Partners, the asset management arm of BNP Paribas SA, appointed Guy Davies as director - equities for BNP Paribas Investment Partner's institutional business line.

Davies will be based in London and will report to David Kiddie, CEO of the institutional business line.

Previously, Davies worked for FundQuest Advisor, the fund selection specialist of BNP Paribas Investment Partners, as head of research. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick)