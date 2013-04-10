EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
PARIS, April 10 French bank BNP Paribas is set to roll out a new online bank with a target of 500,000 clients in five years, two union sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
The project already has a target of 25,000 customers by the end of 2013, one of the sources said.
"25,000 clients by the end of this year and 500,000 in five years," he said, citing discussions held with BNP's management. "This is what we have been told." (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elena Berton)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has