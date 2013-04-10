PARIS, April 10 French bank BNP Paribas is set to roll out a new online bank with a target of 500,000 clients in five years, two union sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The project already has a target of 25,000 customers by the end of 2013, one of the sources said.

"25,000 clients by the end of this year and 500,000 in five years," he said, citing discussions held with BNP's management. "This is what we have been told." (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elena Berton)