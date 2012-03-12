* CEO Bonnafe pay down by 8.1 pct in 2011
* Banks in Europe, U.S. under pressure to cut executive pay
* BNP packages pale in comparison with British, American
peers
PARIS, March 12 BNP Paribas'
outgoing CEO Baudouin Prot -- now the French bank's chairman --
was hit by a 19 percent drop in total pay in 2011, when
investment bank earnings were hammered by the eurozone debt
crisis.
Prot saw his total pay slump to 2.17 million euros ($2.85
million), according to a regulatory filing by France's
biggest listed bank. Chief Executive Jean-Laurent
Bonnafe, who along with Prot was promoted to his current role in
December, suffered a milder 8.1 percent pay cut to 2.02 million
euros.
The figures include deferred compensation, which accounts
for about a third of the total in both cases.
Former Chairman Michel Pebereau, who retired in December to
make way for his long-time disciple Prot as part of a
well-rehearsed succession, earned a total of 1.17 million euros
for his last year at BNP, down 15.6 percent.
Several banks in Europe and the U.S., under pressure
from politicians, shareholders and the public, are cutting back
on executive compensation. The CEOs of Morgan Stanley and
JPMorgan Chase saw their 2011 pay cut by a quarter and
17 percent respectively.
However, on a nominal basis, it is better to be a top
banker in the U.S. or U.K. than in France. Barclays'
boss Bob Diamond was awarded 17 million pounds ($26.54 million)
in 2011 compensation, while JP Morgan Chase boss Jamie
Dimon got $18.8 million.
In 2011, BNP saw its annual profit fall by 23
percent on the back of Greek debt turmoil and volatile
capital markets. It also said it would cut traders' bonuses by
around 50 percent. [ID:nL5E8DF09K ]
BNP's corporate and investment bank saw a 20 percent drop in
revenues for 2011, with profits down by a third, hit by a
flare-up in eurozone market jitters in the second half of the
year. The division is slashing jobs, cutting bonuses and selling
assets to cope with the economic slowdown and tougher
regulation.
BNP's share price fell by 36.2 percent last year, a
shade worse than the STOXX Europe 600 bank index, which
fell 32.5 percent.