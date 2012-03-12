* CEO Bonnafe pay down by 8.1 pct in 2011

* Banks in Europe, U.S. under pressure to cut executive pay

* BNP packages pale in comparison with British, American peers

PARIS, March 12 BNP Paribas' outgoing CEO Baudouin Prot -- now the French bank's chairman -- was hit by a 19 percent drop in total pay in 2011, when investment bank earnings were hammered by the eurozone debt crisis.

Prot saw his total pay slump to 2.17 million euros ($2.85 million), according to a regulatory filing by France's biggest listed bank. Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, who along with Prot was promoted to his current role in December, suffered a milder 8.1 percent pay cut to 2.02 million euros.

The figures include deferred compensation, which accounts for about a third of the total in both cases.

Former Chairman Michel Pebereau, who retired in December to make way for his long-time disciple Prot as part of a well-rehearsed succession, earned a total of 1.17 million euros for his last year at BNP, down 15.6 percent.

Several banks in Europe and the U.S., under pressure from politicians, shareholders and the public, are cutting back on executive compensation. The CEOs of Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase saw their 2011 pay cut by a quarter and 17 percent respectively.

However, on a nominal basis, it is better to be a top banker in the U.S. or U.K. than in France. Barclays' boss Bob Diamond was awarded 17 million pounds ($26.54 million) in 2011 compensation, while JP Morgan Chase boss Jamie Dimon got $18.8 million.

In 2011, BNP saw its annual profit fall by 23 percent on the back of Greek debt turmoil and volatile capital markets. It also said it would cut traders' bonuses by around 50 percent. [ID:nL5E8DF09K ]

BNP's corporate and investment bank saw a 20 percent drop in revenues for 2011, with profits down by a third, hit by a flare-up in eurozone market jitters in the second half of the year. The division is slashing jobs, cutting bonuses and selling assets to cope with the economic slowdown and tougher regulation.

BNP's share price fell by 36.2 percent last year, a shade worse than the STOXX Europe 600 bank index, which fell 32.5 percent.