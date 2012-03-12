PARIS, March 12 The chairman and the chief
executive of BNP Paribas, France's biggest listed
bank, saw their total pay for 2011 fall by up to 19 percent
after a torrid year for investment-bank earnings in the face of
the eurozone debt crisis.
Current Chairman Baudouin Prot and Chief Executive
Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, who were promoted to their current roles
in December, were awarded annual pay of 2.17 million euros
($2.85 million) and 2.02 million respectively, according to a
regulatory filing by BNP.
This represents an 18.7 percent drop for Prot and an 8.1
percent decline for Bonnafe. The figures include deferred
compensation, which accounts for about a third of the total in
both cases.
Former Chairman Michel Pebereau, who retired in December to
make way for his long-time disciple Prot as part of a
well-rehearsed succession, earned a total of 1.17 million euros
for his last year at BNP, down 15.6 percent.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)