PARIS, March 14 PSA Peugeot Citroen said on Thursday that it is selling its entire 0.33 percent stake in France's largest bank BNP Paribas "as part of its active balance sheet management policy."

The automaker's sale of its 4 million shares, worth about 178 million euros at current prices, will be carried out as a private placement being managed by Societe Generale, Peugeot said in a statement. (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Blaise Robinson)