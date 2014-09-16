PARIS, Sept 16 BNP Paribas aims to deliver
double-digit profitability in Poland by 2017 after the
acquisition of Bank BGZ, on Tuesday said Jean-Paul
Sabet, deputy head of international retail banking at France's
biggest listed bank.
BNP completed the purchase of BGZ, Poland's No.11 lender by
assets, from Rabobank for 4.5 billion zlotys (1.39 billion US
dollar) on Monday as part of a plan to expand in faster-growing
markets.
"We have looked at different options and we were able to get
with BGZ an acquisition price, a price-to-book value, at a very
reasonable level," Jean-Paul Sabet told Reuters in an interview.
(1 US dollar = 3.2398 Polish zloty)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthias Blamont, editing by
Astrid Wendlandt)