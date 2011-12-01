(Adds additional comments)
PARIS Dec 1 BNP Paribas'
outgoing chief executive on Thursday applauded coordinated
actions by the world's central banks aimed at boosting liquidity
while also denying that any credit crunch existed in the bank's
home market of France.
"I think that it's an important sign of confidence,"
Baudouin Prot said in an interview with Europe 1 radio, when
asked about the move to lower the cost of existing dollar swap
lines. "The fact that it was the six big central banks,
obviously with the Fed and the ECB heading the move, is a good
thing."
Prot, who later today will become the bank's chairman and be
replaced as CEO by Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, also pushed back
against the perception that moves by BNP and its rivals to sell
assets and reduce their balance sheets have made it hard for
companies and individuals to get loans.
"We must put to rest this utterly baseless talk about a
so-called credit crunch," he said. "There isn't any credit
crunch."
