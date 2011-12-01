PARIS Dec 1 BNP Paribas' outgoing chief executive on Thursday applauded coordinated actions by the world's central banks aimed at boosting liquidity while also denying that any credit crunch existed in the bank's home market of France.

"I think that it's an important sign of confidence," Baudouin Prot said in an interview with Europe 1 radio, when asked about the move to lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines. "The fact that it was the six big central banks, obviously with the Fed and the ECB heading the move, is a good thing." (Reporting By Christian Plumb)