* Q3 net income rises 2.4 pct
* Retail, investment banking hit by economy and weak trading
* Balance-sheet strength a bright spot
(Adds analyst comment, CEO comment, background)
By Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont
PARIS, Oct 31 BNP Paribas, France's
No. 1 bank, said third-quarter net income rose 2.4 percent as it
fought fading growth and a lacklustre economic environment in
its core European markets with cost cuts.
Banks across Europe are overhauling their businesses and
chopping costs to appease regulators and protect profits in the
wake of the financial crisis and a fragile economic recovery.
"Our cost-saving plan is proceeding swiftly," BNP Chief
Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said, adding that the bank would
give new targets and a strategic plan near the end of March.
BNP has pledged to save 2 billion euros a year by 2015
through a cost-cutting drive, while at the same time reinvesting
to grow beyond its core French, Italian and Belgian markets into
faster-growing Asia, the United States and Germany.
The bank reported quarterly net income of 1.36 billion euros
($1.87 billion), up from 1.33 billion in the same period a year
ago. Revenue fell 4.2 percent to 9.29 billion, however, as the
euro zone's fragile exit from recession and a fall in
fixed-income trading hit both retail and investment banking.
Analysts had forecast net income closer to 1.32 billion
euros and revenue closer to 9.31 billion, according to the
average of forecasts compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of BNP rose 2.5 percent, to 54.09 euros,
outperforming a 0.4 percent rise for the European banks sector.
"Solid results...with a positive read-through for other
French banks," Citigroup analysts wrote in a note to clients.
BNP's domestic rivals Societe Generale and Credit
Agricole, which are pursuing efficiency drives of
their own, are due to report results next week.
BNP's cuts have mostly focused on its retail business, which
traditionally has been a cash cow - especially in France - but
which suffered from a drop in loans and fees in the third
quarter.
BNP's investment bank - which went through its own overhaul
in 2012 - saw weaker fixed-income trading in the quarter, as did
rivals Credit Suisse and JPMorgan, over fears
that the U.S. Federal Reserve would reduce its bond-buying
programme. The unit's pre-tax profits fell 22 percent.
Credit Suisse has said it will ramp down its rates business.
UBS, Deutsche Bank and Barclays
are all restructuring their investment banks, which have become
less lucrative in volatile post-crisis markets.
BNP's balance-sheet strength, an area closely watched by
investors as banks prepare for a sector health-check by the
European Central Bank, was a bright spot. Its core Tier 1
capital ratio under tougher Basel III rules rose to 10.8 percent
while its Basel III leverage ratio was 3.8 percent.
By comparison, UBS' core capital ratio is 11.9 percent,
Deutsche Bank's is 9.7 percent and Barclays' is 9.6 percent.
Commenting on the ECB's asset quality review and forthcoming
stress tests, Bonnafe said: "Even if some minor fine tuning
could be required here or there, I'm confident that we shall be
well above the required thresholds."
The bank is seen by analysts and investors as having the
firepower to seal an acquisition. It is in the race to buy
Poland's BGZ, sources have told Reuters, and is reportedly
offering the highest bid.
Other recent deals include BNP's sale of a "limited" part of
its stake in South Korean lender Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd
and the purchase of $350 million worth of Asia loans
from South Africa's Standard Bank Group, according to a
source, though BNP declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont; Editing by
James Regan)