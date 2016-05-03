* Q1 net income rises 10.1 pct
* BNP cites gradual economic recovery in Europe
* 'Cost of risk' falls 27.5 pct
(Updates with shares, analyst comment)
By Maya Nikolaeva
PARIS, May 3 BNP Paribas' net profit
jumped by 10 percent in the first quarter, helped by a gradual
improvement in Europe's economy, which allowed France's biggest
bank to cut its loan-loss provisions sharply.
This pick-up and the bank's diverse spread of businesses
also helped it to shrug off difficult conditions in investment
banking that have hit income at many of its rivals.
BNP Paribas' lending growth in Europe and its improved
outlook for bad debts was a bright spot against a sluggish
global economic backdrop and struck a more optimistic note in
what has otherwise been a tough start to the year for Europe's
banks.
"BNP Paribas reported a stellar net profit ... above
consensus estimates. The main drivers of the beat are loan-loss
provisions," Jacques-Henri Gaulard, an analyst at Kepler
Cheuvreux said in a note.
The bank's "cost of risk", which reflects how much it sets
aside for bad loans, fell 27.5 percent and was down across all
business divisions, in particular at loss-making Italian
business BNL and consumer finance operations.
"Loan-loss provisions are 22 percent lower than consensus
and (it) is the lowest quarterly charge since the third quarter
of 2014," Barclays analysts said in a note.
The bank's profit rise was in contrast to a weak performance
from some other big European banks also reporting earnings on
Tuesday.
Banks around the world have been hit by a slowdown in
growth, a slide in commodity and oil prices, near-zero interest
rates and rising regulatory costs.
BNP Paribas' shares rose as much as 3.5 percent at one
stage, while the European banks index was down more than
3 percent.
BNP Paribas is cutting costs and paring back risk to bolster
profit and free up capital. In France, its main market, it is
reducing its branches and investing in digital technologies to
help improve customer relationships.
But in the first quarter, its home market was a trouble
spot.
The division's pretax income rose 3.7 percent but net
interest income in French retail was down 0.7 percent,
highlighting the impact of low interest rates. Loans fell 2.7
percent.
BNP Paribas' total group net income of 1.81 billion euros
($2.10 billion) beat the average estimate in a Reuters poll of
analysts, as did revenue, which fell 2 percent to 10.84 billion.
Excluding one-offs, such as the revaluation of BNP Paribas'
own debt, net income rose 4 percent.
"In a particularly unfavourable market environment, the
group's revenues held up well thanks to the diversity of its
geographies and businesses," Chief Executive Jean-Laurent
Bonnafe said in a statement.
BNP Paribas' corporate and institutional bank, like many of
its rivals, showed the impact of volatile markets and weak
investor demand, with pretax income down 54.5 percent and
revenue down 18.9 percent.
Its rival Societe Generale is to report
first-quarter results on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.8638 euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by
John O'Donnell and Jane Merriman)