* Q3 net income 1.83 bln euros vs average estimate of 1.68
bln
* Core equity Tier 1 ratio up 10 basis points to 10.7 pct
* Plans investment bank strategy presentation early next
year
* Shares up 1.5 pct
By Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus
PARIS, Oct 30 BNP Paribas is ready to
seek a bigger market share in investment banking despite a
regulatory squeeze that is pushing other parties to scale back
their activities, the French bank said on Friday as it posted
higher quarterly earnings.
Major European banks including Deutsche Bank and
Credit Suisse are shrinking their investment banking
businesses as the industry struggles with tighter regulation and
economic uncertainty.
But BNP, which reported a higher than expected 14.5 percent
rise in net income, said it had largely completed the downsizing
of its energy and commodity investment banking operations, which
face higher regulatory and compliance costs in the United
States.
"We are grabbing market share from those who are retracting
and we are looking at how to accelerate this movement," Chief
Financial Officer Lars Machenil told analysts on a conference
call, adding the bank is reviewing the budget and is planning to
present an investment bank strategy early next year.
BNP emerged relatively unscathed from the global financial
crisis and restructured its business following the acquisition
of Belgium's Fortis in 2009. It is betting on its diversified
business model, where investment banking operations account for
no more than a third of allocated capital.
It gave no further details on specific investment banking
areas it might look for growth ahead of its planned strategic
announcement and did not say why it wanted to expand while
others are retrenching.
Deutsche Bank warned on Thursday of two tough years of
dividend cuts, pay restraint and thousands of job cuts, as part
of a wide-ranging overhaul of the company, while Credit Suisse
plans to raise cash from investors and cut costs.
NO NEW CAPITAL TARGET
BNP, whose shares were up 1.5 percent at 1032 GMT, said
third-quarter net income rose to 1.83 billion euros ($2
billion), supported by lower provisions, beating an average
analyst estimate of 1.68 billion in a poll compiled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
It raised its core equity Tier 1 (CET) ratio, a key measure
of financial strength, 10 basis points to 10.7 percent, taking
into account a 45 percent dividend payout for 2015.
Asked by analysts if BNP Paribas plans to change its 2016
CET 1 target of 10 percent, CFO said it was too early to update
the objective due to uncertainties over regulatory rules in
Europe.
BNP's peer Societe Generale, due to report
quarterly results on Nov. 5, raised its 2016 capital target to
near 11 percent earlier this year.
BNP, whose revenue rose 8.5 percent to 10.3 billion euros,
broadly in line with the poll average of 10.24 billion, fared
better than the biggest U.S. banks on average in trading
activities, during a quarter when worries about the global
impact of Chinese economic weakness weighed.
Revenue from equities trading grew 21 percent and was flat
in fixed income, compared with an 11 percent rise and a 19
percent drop respectively on average for U.S. banks, according
to Reuters calculations.
"With a steady set of numbers and in-line capital and
leverage ratio, we think the market should respond positively to
the results, given the turbulence shown by other European banks
so far," analysts at Citi wrote in a note.
($1 = 0.9109 euros)
(Editing by Pravin Char and David Holmes)