EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
PARIS Nov 7 French bank BNP Paribas posted forecast-beating third-quarter results on the back of strong capital-markets trading and a drop in euro zone losses, helping it meet balance-sheet targets ahead of schedule.
France's No. 1 bank said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit had more than doubled to 1.32 billion euros ($1.69 billion) from 541 million in the same period a year ago. The mean of 10 analyst estimates was 1.18 billion.
BNP said its closely watched core capital ratio under tougher Basel III rules stood at 9.5 percent at end-September, a fresh high that puts it ahead of rivals like UBS and Bank of America sooner than expected. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has