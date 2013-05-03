PARIS May 3 French bank BNP Paribas reported a 45 percent fall in first-quarter net income on Friday and pledged to keep cutting costs and staff amid a lackluster economic environment.

France's No. 1 listed bank said quarterly earnings fell to 1.58 billion euros ($2.07 billion) from 2.87 billion in the year-ago period, when profits were boosted by the sale of part of its stake in real-estate subsidiary Klepierre.

The profit figure slightly beat analysts' expectations of 1.53 billion euros, according to an average of analysts' forecasts compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)