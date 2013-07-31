EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
PARIS, July 31 French bank BNP Paribas posted a smaller-than-expected 4.7 percent drop in second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, as its drive to cut costs and expand in relatively resilient markets like Germany got underway.
The euro zone's biggest bank by market value said net income fell to 1.76 billion euros ($2.33 billion) in the second quarter from 1.85 billion in the year-ago period. Revenue fell 1.8 percent to 9.92 billion euros.
Analysts had been expecting a bigger drop in profit, to 1.51 billion euros, and in revenue, to 9.84 billion, according to the average of forecasts compiled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.