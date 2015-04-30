PARIS, April 30 BNP Paribas posted
better-than-expected 17.5 percent growth in first-quarter net
income on Thursday as the French bank saw a long-awaited revival
in euro zone loan demand.
Boosted by firm investement banking activity, France's
biggest bank reported net income of 1.648 billion euros ($1.83
billion), up from 1.403 in the first three months of 2014.
The result, which included a 245 million euro contribution
to a new European fund to handle failed banks, topped analysts'
average expectation for 1.458 billion as polled by Thomson
Reuters.
Revenue, a fifth of which comes from dollars, grew 11.6
percent to 11.065 billion euros as the European currency fell to
a 12-year low against the dollar.
($1 = 0.9010 euros)
