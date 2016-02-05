PARIS Feb 5 BNP Paribas presented
plans to cut investment banking costs by 12 percent by 2019 on
Friday in a bid to bolster profitability and said it would quit
some activities in order to fuel growth.
Regulatory and compliance costs, along with a previously
announced 900 million euro ($1.01 billion) writedown on the
value of its BNL Italian unit, pushed net income down 51.7
percent to 665 million euros, undershooting the average of
analyst estimates of 845 million in a Reuters poll.
But France's biggest bank reported slightly
better-than-expected revenue growth in the fourth quarter, with
corporate and institutional banking revenue up 8.4 percent,
partly thanks to a sharp increase in derivatives trading.
BNP Paribas said it planned to generate 1 billion euros in
cost savings by 2019 and focus on businesses that use less
capital and generate fees, such as securities services,
transaction banking, and advisory businesses.
($1 = 0.8936 euros)
