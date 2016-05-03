PARIS May 3 BNP Paribas said net income rose 10.1 percent in the first quarter as lower provisions for bad loans on the back of a gradual economic recovery in Europe helped offset a slump in its corporate and institutional bank, hit by market volatility.

France's biggest bank posted a quarterly net profit of 1.814 billion euros ($2.09 billion), up from 1.648 billion in the year-earlier period, it said on Tuesday. That beat the average forecast of 1.352 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.8670 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by James Regan)