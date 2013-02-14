BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
PARIS Feb 14 BNP Paribas' liquidity coverage ratio under tougher Basel rules on risk was practically 100 percent at the end of 2012, the French bank's chief executive said.
"It was practically 100 percent at end-2012," Jean-Laurent Bonnafe told a news conference. "(But) we are still waiting for details and methodology, it will be a long road." (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elena Berton)
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
June 1 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.