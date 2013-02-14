PARIS Feb 14 BNP Paribas' liquidity coverage ratio under tougher Basel rules on risk was practically 100 percent at the end of 2012, the French bank's chief executive said.

"It was practically 100 percent at end-2012," Jean-Laurent Bonnafe told a news conference. "(But) we are still waiting for details and methodology, it will be a long road." (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elena Berton)