BRIEF-Becton Dickinson to buy Bard for $24 billion
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK May 13 BNP Paribas is in talks with U.S. authorities to pay more than $3 billion to resolve probes into whether the French bank violated U.S. sanctions on Iran, Sudan and other countries, people familiar with the matter said.
The bank warned last month it faced fines in excess of $1.1 billion over the matter, but declined to provide a specific number.
The probes are being conducted by the U.S. Justice Department and U.S. Treasury Department, the Manhattan District Attorney's office, and the New York Department of Financial Services. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha and Karen Freifeld; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
NEW YORK, April 23 Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc in a $24 billion deal that will give shareholders of the target about 15 percent of the combined entity, the two medical technology companies said on Sunday.