WASHINGTON, June 5 New York's banking regulator has asked one of BNP Paribas's chief operating officers to leave as part of a settlement over sanctions violations, according to a person familiar with the matter.

BNP Paribas COO Georges Chodron de Courcel was targeted by banking regulator Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of New York's Department of Financial Services, the person said.

Courcel is one of more than a dozen employees Lawsky has been seeking to terminate as part of a settlement over violations of sanctions involving Sudan and other countries, the person said.

Spokeswomen for the bank and the regulator declined to comment. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis)