Sept 8 BNP Paribas Investment Partners, the asset management arm of BNP Paribas SA, appointed Nader Purschaker head of institutional sales for Germany on Sept. 1.

Purschaker previously worked at Metzler Asset Management, where his responsibilities included investment and business development.

Purschaker, based in Frankfurt, will be responsible for sales to German institutional clients across all sectors. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)