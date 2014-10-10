Oct 10 BNP Paribas Investment Partners (BNPP
IP), the asset management arm of BNP Paribas SA, has
appointed Susan Gostick as the head of its pension fund segment
for its institutional business line.
Gostick will be responsible for developing BNPP IP's growth
in pensions in major markets globally and will be based in
London.
Gostick joins from Newton Investment Management, an arm of
Bank of New York Mellon Corp, where she was the head of
institutional relationship management since 2009. Gostick has
more than 20 years' experience in the asset management and
pensions sector, including working for Lazard Asset Management,
Merrill Lynch Investment Management and Noble Lowndes.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)