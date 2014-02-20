(Corrects spelling of Greenbrier Cos Inc from Greenbriar in
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON Feb 20 BNSF Railway Co plans to buy its
own fleet of up to 5,000 new crude oil tank cars with safety
features that exceed the latest standards adopted by the
industry more than two years ago, the unit of investor Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Thursday.
The unusual step is intended to further the industry's push
for safer movement of crude by rail in light of several
derailments and crashes in recent months, including one
involving a BNSF train in North Dakota last December.
The company, a major mover of crude by rail throughout the
United States, plans to seek bids from railcar makers for up to
5,000 new tank cars with more safety features than those that
already meet stronger industry standards, such as thicker walls,
thicker ends and more protection of safety and pressure valves.
BNSF's plan is atypical for a railroad, which generally owns
only the tracks and locomotives that pull trains. Railcars are
usually owned by companies that lease them to others that rely
on rail transport such as refiners Phillips 66 and PBF
Energy Inc, which buy as well as lease their own cars.
The December crash of a BNSF crude train in North Dakota
involved railcars that do not meet industry safety standards,
according to investigators. The train collided with a derailed
grain train, setting off fires that burned for more than a day.
No one was hurt.
Crude-carrying tank cars built after October 2011 are based
on stronger design standards recommended by the Association of
American Railroads trade group. That design features stronger
hulls and reinforced valves less likely to puncture or leak in a
derailment.
The U.S. Transportation Department's Pipeline and Hazardous
Materials Safety Administration is considering new rules for
safer tank cars as crude transport via rail surges in tandem
with the booming onshore oil production in the United States and
Canada.
Last week, Canadian National Railway Co and
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said they would charge
higher rates for customers that move crude in railcars built
before October 2011, which the National Transportation Safety
Board said in 2009 were unsafe.
BNSF declined to comment on possible pricing to shippers
opting to use the railroad's tank cars once they are built,
saying such information is proprietary. Other U.S. railroads
also declined to comment last week on the Canadian railroads'
decision to charge shippers more for using older tank cars.
But BNSF's plan to move into tank car ownership and the
Canadian railroads' pricing decisions to push shippers to use
newer railcars all came before U.S. regulators have issued any
new safety standards.
BNSF did not identify railcar makers from which it will seek
bids, but those manufacturers in the United States include
Trinity Industries Inc, American Railcar Industries Inc
and Greenbrier Cos Inc.
