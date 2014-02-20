(Adds details on crude-by-rail growth, safety standards,
crashes, share movement, second byline and dateline)
By Kristen Hays and Cezary Podkul
HOUSTON/NEW YORK Feb 20 BNSF Railway Co plans
to buy its own fleet of up to 5,000 new crude oil tank cars with
safety features that exceed the latest industry standards, the
unit of investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
said on Thursday.
The unusual step is intended to further the industry's push
for safer movement of crude by rail in light of several
accidents in recent months, including one involving a BNSF train
in North Dakota last December.
The company, a major mover of crude by rail throughout the
United States, plans to seek bids from railcar makers for up to
5,000 new tank cars with thicker walls and ends, increased
protection of safety and pressure valves, and other safety
features exceeding industry standards adopted two years ago.
The news sent shares of several railcar manufacturers
higher.
BNSF's plan is atypical for a railroad, which generally owns
only the tracks and locomotives that pull trains. Railcars are
usually owned by companies that lease them to others that rely
on rail transport such as refiners Phillips 66 and PBF
Energy Inc, which also buy their own cars.
The December crash of a BNSF crude train in North Dakota
involved railcars that do not meet industry safety standards,
according to investigators. The train collided with a derailed
grain train, setting off fires that burned for more than a day.
No one was hurt.
Crude-carrying tank cars built after October 2011 are based
on stronger design standards recommended by the Association of
American Railroads trade group. That design features stronger
hulls and reinforced valves less likely to puncture or leak in a
derailment.
The U.S. Transportation Department's Pipeline and Hazardous
Materials Safety Administration is considering new rules for
safer tank cars as crude transport via rail surges in tandem
with the booming onshore oil production in the United States and
Canada.
Last week, Canadian National Railway Co and
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said they would charge
higher rates for customers that move crude in railcars built
before October 2011, which the National Transportation Safety
Board said in 2009 were unsafe.
BNSF declined to comment on possible pricing to shippers
opting to use the railroad's tank cars once they are built,
saying such information is proprietary. Other U.S. railroads
also declined to comment last week on the Canadian railroads'
decision to charge shippers more for using older tank cars.
But BNSF's plan to move into tank car ownership and the
Canadian railroads' pricing decisions to push shippers to use
newer railcars all came before U.S. regulators have issued any
new safety standards.
BNSF did not identify railcar makers that it will invite to
bid, but those manufacturers in the United States include
Trinity Industries Inc, American Railcar Industries Inc
and Greenbrier Cos Inc.
Shares of American Railcar were up more than 11 percent in
late-morning trading, while Trinity jumped more than 9 percent,
and Greenbrier rose nearly 6 percent.
CRUDE BY RAIL GROWTH
Rapid proliferation of moving oil by train started more than
three years ago, with shipments surpassing 780,000 barrels a day
in 2013 - a 71 percent jump from 2012, according to AAR.
The growth resulted from a lack of pipeline infrastructure
to move burgeoning inland output to refining markets,
particularly on the U.S. West and East coasts, where refiners
were otherwise highly dependent on more-expensive imports.
Refiners with coastal plants have heavily embraced oil by
train, building offloading facilities to receive it. BNSF moves
more crude from North Dakota's Bakken shale than its peers.
However, crude via rail is under intense scrutiny from
regulators after multiple crashes, particularly those that
involved pre-October 2011 older railcars without reinforcements.
AAR in November issued stronger recommendations, including
the addition of reclosing high-pressure relief valves, metal
jackets and full-height head shields.
The Railway Supply Institute, a lobbying group that
represents tank car manufacturers, last week proposed
requirements that are essentially the same as AAR's.
ID:nL2N0L50YF]
The worst oil-by-rail accident happened last July when a
runaway Montreal Maine & Atlantic Railway train carrying Bakken
crude crashed in a small Quebec town, causing explosions and
fires that killed 47 people and obliterated half of the main
downtown strip. Other accidents that did not cause deaths
followed.
(Additional reporting by Joshua Schneyer in New York; Editing
by Terry Wade and Lisa Von Ahn)