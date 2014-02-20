* BNSF has boosted 2014 spending plan
HOUSTON/NEW YORK, Feb 20 BNSF Railway Co plans
to move into tank car ownership and buy its own fleet of up to
5,000 new crude oil tank cars with safety features that exceed
the latest industry standards, the unit of investor Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Thursday.
The unusual step by one of the largest U.S. railroads aims
to reduce the risks of moving crude by rail after several recent
accidents, including one involving a BNSF train in North Dakota
in December.
The company, a major mover of crude by rail throughout the
United States, plans to seek bids from railcar makers for up to
5,000 new tank cars with thicker walls and ends, increased
protection of safety and pressure valves, and other features
that go beyond industry standards adopted two years ago.
The news sent shares of several U.S. railcar makers higher.
Railroads like BNSF generally own only the tracks and
locomotives that pull trains. Railcars are usually owned by
leasing companies or firms such as refiners that sometimes buy
cars for their own fleets. In some cases, shippers buy railcars,
sell them to leasing companies, and then lease them back.
The December crash of a BNSF crude train in North Dakota
involved railcars that did not meet industry safety standards,
according to investigators. The train collided with a derailed
grain train, setting off fires that burned for more than a day.
No one was hurt.
Crude-carrying tank cars built after October 2011 are based
on stronger design standards recommended by the Association of
American Railroads (AAR) trade group. Those design standards
feature stronger hulls and reinforced valves less likely to
puncture or leak in a derailment.
The U.S. Transportation Department's Pipeline and Hazardous
Materials Safety Administration is considering new rules for
safer tank cars as crude transport via rail surges in tandem
with the booming onshore oil production in the United States and
Canada.
Last week, Canadian National Railway Co and
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said they would charge
higher rates for customers that move crude in railcars built
before October 2011, which the National Transportation Safety
Board said in 2009 were unsafe.
BNSF declined to comment on possible pricing to shippers
opting to use the railroad's tank cars once they are built,
saying such information is proprietary. Other U.S. railroads
also declined to comment last week on the Canadian railroads'
decision to charge shippers more for using older tank cars.
BNSF's plan to move into tank car ownership and the Canadian
railroads' pricing decisions to push shippers to use newer
railcars all come before U.S. regulators have issued any new
safety standards.
BNSF did not identify railcar makers that it will invite to
bid, but manufacturers in the United States include Trinity
Industries Inc, American Railcar Industries Inc
and Greenbrier Cos Inc.
Shares of American Railcar rose as much as 15 percent, while
Trinity jumped 10 percent and Greenbrier climbed 6 percent. A
Trinity said it would look at BNSF's needs.
Earlier this month, before saying it would take bids for new
oil railcars, BNSF said it would spend $1.6 billion this year on
locomotive, freight car and other equipment purchases. That was
part of a $1 billion increase in its annual capital budget to $5
billion.
BNSF did not say when it expects to take delivery of the
cars. American Railcar Industries said on Thursday that its tank
railcar manufacturing unit was maxed out, though Greenbrier
recently said it had capacity for more work.
CRUDE BY RAIL GROWTH
Rapid proliferation of moving oil by train started more than
three years ago, with shipments surpassing 780,000 barrels a day
in 2013 - a 71 percent jump from 2012, according to AAR.
The growth resulted from a lack of pipeline infrastructure
to move burgeoning inland output to refining markets,
particularly on the U.S. West and East coasts, where refiners
were otherwise highly dependent on more expensive imports.
Refiners with coastal plants have heavily embraced oil by
train, building offloading facilities to receive it. BNSF moves
more crude from North Dakota's Bakken shale than its peers.
However, crude via rail has come under intense scrutiny from
regulators after multiple crashes, particularly those that
involved pre-October 2011 older railcars without reinforcements.
AAR in November issued stronger recommendations, including
the addition of reclosing high-pressure relief valves, metal
jackets and full-height head shields.
The Railway Supply Institute, a lobbying group that
represents tank car manufacturers, last week proposed
requirements that are essentially the same as AAR's.
The worst oil-by-rail accident happened last July when a
runaway Montreal Maine & Atlantic Railway train carrying Bakken
crude crashed in a small Quebec town, causing explosions and
fires that killed 47 people and obliterated half of the main
downtown strip. Other accidents that did not cause deaths
followed.
LIGHT ENDS, REFINERS BUYING CARS
In addition to considering stricter standards for tank cars,
U.S. regulators are studying the volatility of lighter crude
like that produced in the Bakken that moves via rail.
Such light crudes are considered by experts to be more
dangerous than Canadian heavy crude because they contain more
light ends - such as propane and butane - that can catch fire
and explode amid sparks that fly in a crash.
In January, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Anthony Foxx
met with railroads and shippers to look at railcar safety
issues, train speeds and rail inspections. At the time, he asked
them to respond with ideas in 30 days. On Thursday, he
emphasized there were no quick fixes.
"We are not going to figure this entire issue out in
30-days," Foxx told reporters. "There is going to be a much
longer-term look at how we strengthen our safety measures for
the movement of crude oil in our country, but we also recognize
there is some goodwill in getting some voluntary measures done."
Some refiners are not waiting to switch to newer railcars.
Phillips 66's crude tank car fleet consists entirely
of post-October 2011 cars, and some others are phasing out older
DOT-111s. PBF Energy Inc last week said it will rely on
entirely newer railcars by April 1 - much faster than previous
estimates of the end of 2014.
Canadian refiner Irving Oil, the destination for the crude
on the train that crashed in Quebec last year, said on Monday it
would replace all pre-October 2011 railcars in its fleet with
the newer design by the end of April.
Tesoro Corp is replacing the last older cars in its
fleet by mid-summer, and Valero Energy Corp, the largest U.S.
refiner, has ordered more than 5,300 newer cars.
