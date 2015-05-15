(Adds quotes, details on U.S. rail car standards)
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON May 15 BNSF Railway Co this week told customers it had
dropped a plan announced last year to buy 5,000 stronger crude oil tank cars
after customers were concerned about the company moving into railcar ownership.
The company, owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc also
said in a letter sent to shippers on Wednesday it is concerned that new U.S.
tank car safety standards issued earlier his month "could remove capacity from
our network," particularly a requirement to have enhanced brakes by 2021.
BNSF spokeswoman Roxanne Butler confirmed the information in the company
letter to customers.
Three BNSF crude trains that have crashed or derailed and caught fire since
late 2013 - the latest just last week - are part of a spate of such fiery
accidents that focused attention on safety.
BNSF's letter went out a week and a half after the U.S. Department of
Transportation unveiled new standards for rail cars that carry crude and
ethanol. All new cars built after Oct. 1 this year must have 9/16-inch hulls -
thicker than the industry standard of 7/16-inches adopted in 2011 - and other
reinforcements to protect against punctures and leaks in a derailment.
The 7/16-inch cars can be retrofitted with protections for top and bottom
fittings, steel shields on the front and back and "jackets," or an extra layer
of steel around the hull, on a staggered schedule depending on how strong they
are now.
The industry largely expected rules for thicker steel and other
reinforcements, but the brake issue has prompted opposition. The American
Petroleum Institute is challenging that provision. {ID:nL1N0Y403E]
In its letter, BNSF advised customers who buy new rail cars to include
structures that allow enhanced brakes to be added at a later date "while the
industry continues to work through these issues."
BNSF in February last year asked railcar manufacturers to submit proposals
to build a stronger car than the 2011 standard, just three months after a BNSF
crude train hit a derailed grain railcar in North Dakota, causing a fire that
lasted several days. The move was unusual, as railroads generally own just the
tracks and locomotives, while shippers or railcar leasing companies own the
cars.
But BNSF's letter said that in later conversations with shippers, "BNSF
owning or leasing tank cars was not viewed as useful," so the company scrapped
the idea.
