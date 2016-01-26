BRIEF-Land and Buildings files complaint against Taubman Centers Inc
May 17 Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC:
CHICAGO Jan 26 NO. 2 U.S. railroad BNSF, which is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said on Tuesday it plans capital expenditures of $4.3 billion in 2016, down 26 percent from the $5.8 billion it spent in 2015.
The news comes at a time when the U.S. railroad industry is grappling with a freight recession due to falling commodity prices and North America's manufacturers appear at risk of an industrial recession. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Bernard Orr)
MILAN, May 17 Italian regional lenders Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca could need to raise fresh capital privately to cover loan losses to win European Union approval for a state bailout they have requested, six sources said on Wednesday.